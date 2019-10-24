Conor McGregor Claims He’s Making UFC Return On Jan. 18

Conor McGregor has revealed a UFC return date.

McGregor held a press conference in Moscow earlier today (Oct. 24). During the presser, he revealed that he will be returning on Jan. 18 for a UFC pay-per-view. McGregor claims he has the name of his opponent, but he doesn’t want to spill the beans just yet.

Here is the video of Conor McGregor announcing his plans for 2020, which begin with his return fight on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (📽 RT Sport) pic.twitter.com/9PiNSaNH7c — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 24, 2019

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani later revealed that Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje are the top names being considered for a bout with McGregor. Cerrone is in the lead.

Conor McGregor announces at a press conference in Moscow this AM that he has agreed to return to action on Jan. 18 in. T-Mobile. He did not name the opponent. Fight isn’t signed. Two leading candidates are Cerrone and Gaethje. Cerrone is the frontrunner at this time, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 24, 2019

Conor McGregor had been in talks with the UFC for a July return, but nothing materialized. The “Notorious” one expressed interest in a bout with Cerrone and was in talks to fight Gaethje at one point. McGregor and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a deal.