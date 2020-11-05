Thursday, November 5, 2020

Conor McGregor Claims UFC “Ignored” His Request To Fight 4 Times In 2020

By Ian Carey
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is claiming that the UFC turned down 3 dates he put forward to fight on in 2020. According to the Irish Superstar, he had wanted to fight 4 times in 2020 and says both he and the UFC lost out on millions of PPV buys as a result of him not doing so.

Conor responded to a fan on Twitter who was expressing that they want to see him fight on a more regular basis.

“After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said fuck this and bounced. 4 fights this era = 6mill PPV buys. How much lost?”

Conor is expected to face Dustin Poirier next on January 23rd, 2020. UFC President Dana White recently stated that the fight is a “done deal”. There are rumors he’ll be looking at a boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao after. Conor has fought just 3x in the last 4 years in the UFC dating back to his UFC 205 fight against Eddie Alvarez.

