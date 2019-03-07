Conor McGregor Comments On Possible Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Conor McGregor has been doing a lot of reflection lately. He recently broke down his rematch with Nate Diaz from back in 2016. Now, he’s taking a look back at his professional boxing debut from 2017 in which he took on undefeated great Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather wound up finishing “The Notorious” in the 10th round via TKO.

Recently, McGregor shared a clip from the fight on Twitter and broke it down. He then went on to say that a rematch with “Money” would be “interesting no doubt”:

“I spoiled it with the rush right hook here. The angle was made. He was in the dirt. I just had to set correctly into my feet and fire. Rushing the right hook I lost balance on my back hand. Great boxing fight! A rematch will be interesting no doubt.”

McGregor comes off an unsuccessful return to the Octagon this past October. He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title. “The Eagle” forced the Irishman to submit in the fourth round via neck crank. Now, McGregor is serving a six-month suspension for his involvement in the post-fight brawl that occurred. He’ll be eligible to fight again early next month.

