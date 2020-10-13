Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

By Clyde Aidoo
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed his conclusions.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have verbally agreed to fight at some point in the near future. All they both men appear to be waiting on is a date in 2020 set by the UFC. McGregor’s timing in agreeing to fight Poirier was interesting, though, given that he had previously said he would be boxing Manny Pacquiao next. Poirier does not consider McGregor’s sudden interest in fighting him to be coincidental and, in fact, believes that his potential fight against Manny Pacquiao has everything to do with it.

“Going back to why I think he wants this fight, it’s because he’s angling to fight Pacquiao. That was in the news,” Poirier said on “THE FIGHT” with Teddy Atlas. “So I don’t know if the UFC wants him to fight one more time before they allow him to fight Pacquiao or if he just wants to get one more this year before starting next year with the Pacquiao fight, but what better way to do it against another southpaw?

“I think that might be his mind set. He wants to fight another southpaw before he fights another southpaw. I don’t know what’s going on, but I think that’s what the alignment is.”

Conor McGregor read Poirier’s theory and had no problem taking to Twitter to corroborate it:

“Correct. Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation. It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again. Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair,” McGregor wrote.

Poirier also believes that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also has a hand in McGregor agreeing to rematch Poirier. Months ago, Nurmagomedov stated that in order for Conor McGregor to receive a rematch against him, McGregor would need to defeat Poirier. So between this stipulation and the desire to get some live ring time against another southpaw with a boxing-heavy MMA style, Poirier believes that the fight made total sense for McGregor to lobby for. 

Do you think a fight against Dustin Poirier is the best possible fight for Conor McGregor to take right now?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMA Junkie

Trending Articles

Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Blames ‘Slippery’ Canvas For Subpar Performance At Bellator 248

Michael Page has a theory as to why he didn't have a good performance at Bellator 248. Page took...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Still Interested In Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 254

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. Chandler is set to be the backup fighter...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit...
Read more
UFC

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 37 took place inside Flash Forum on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube