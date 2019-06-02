Conor McGregor Congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr. Following Upset Win Over Anthony Joshua

Conor McGregor says he knows a warrior when he sees one.

Last night (June 1), Andy Ruiz Jr. challenged Anthony Joshua for the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles. The heavyweight tilt took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While Ruiz Jr. was a heavy underdog going into the bout, he stopped Joshua in the seventh round.

Andy Ruiz Jr. Gets Props From Conor McGregor

McGregor took to his Twitter account to praise Ruiz Jr. for his “Mexican chin:”



I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin.

They come up off the floor like something out of thriller.

It is never over until it’s over with the Mexicans.

God bless them.

Congrats Andy Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/8Vquwjny6z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

