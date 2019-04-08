Conor McGregor Congratulates ‘Champ-Champ’ Becky Lynch, Teases Possible Move to WWE

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about being a ‘champ-champ’.

That’s why the former UFC two-division champion was happy to send out a message of congratulations to WWE superstar Becky Lynch after she took home two titles in the main event of WrestleMania on Sunday night.

Lynch was part of the first ever all women’s main event at WrestleMania where she won both the WWE Raw and Smackdown championship in a match against former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

McGregor and Lynch have long supported each other’s careers so it seemed only natural that “The Notorious” would send a message of congratulations to another Irish champion.

“Congrats to Ireland’s Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

“Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I…”

That last part aimed at WWE executive Stephanie McMahon comes after comments she made this past weekend when asked about the company’s interest in athletes such as McGregor or recently retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Anybody who has a real big personality. I’d love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality,” McMahon told TMZ this past weekend. “It’s really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability.”

McGregor has taken pot shots at the WWE for years, especially after he targeted Brock Lesnar as he prepared to make a return to the UFC back in 2016.

More recently, McGregor seems to have softened his stance on professional wrestling while showing support to superstars like Lynch.

While his immediate future will likely only take him back to the Octagon for another fight in the UFC, McGregor doing any sort of crossover for WWE would be a huge bit of business for the pro wrestling organization considering his star status worldwide.

In a second message responding to somebody asking about Lynch’s status as the first legitimate ‘champ-champ’ in WWE, McGregor also managed to take a slight swing at reigning UFC featherweight king Max Holloway.

One of these is a WCW belt.

Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified also.

Interim titles do not make the cut.

The belts must also be held consecutively.

This is for true “Champ Champ” status.

Yours sincerely,

The Champ Champ™️ https://t.co/b7dW8T1Gty — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

While he didn’t tag Holloway directly, McGregor saying ‘interim titles do not make the cut’ is a rather obvious jab at the Hawaiian as he prepares to battle for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 236 on Saturday night. With a win, Holloway would become a two-division UFC champion but according to McGregor, that still doesn’t count towards true ‘champ-champ’ status in his eyes.