McGregor and Cowboy Agree To Drink Together At UFC Press Conference

Should they be paired up to fight each other next, Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone agree to share a drink at their pre-fight press conference.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone continues to be rumored. McGregor hasn’t fought since October when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via neck crank. As for Cerrone, he’s coming hot off a knockout win over Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone’s victory was seen in the featured bout on the UFC on ESPN+ 1 prelims on ESPN.

Following Cerrone’s win, “Cowboy” called McGregor out for a fight. A few minutes later, “The Notorious” accepted the challenge on Twitter:

“For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.”

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Cerrone took to Instagram this week and continued to tease a possible fight with McGregor. He said he’ll drink some of McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey with him during their pre-fight press conference, and bring some beer as well:

“Don’t worry @thenotoriousmma I’ll drink @properwhiskey at the Press Conference with ya!! Hell I’ll bring the @budweiser“

McGregor responded, approving of Cerrone’s proposal, and saying the idea sounds like a “party”:

“Sounds like a party”

