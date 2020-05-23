Conor McGregor Creates GOAT List, Jon Jones Responds

Conor McGregor has posted a thread revealing his picks for MMA GOATS and Jon Jones has responded.

McGregor hopped on his Twitter account to start the thread. The former UFC “champ-champ” wasn’t shy in his belief that he is at least the number two on the MMA GOAT list. In fact, he believes the argument could be made for a first-place tie with Anderson Silva. McGregor also said that he feels Jones should be dropped to fourth because he tried taking the “safe” route to heavyweight by avoiding champion Stipe Miocic.

Here’s what McGregor had to say about ranking Jones fourth.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

“GOAT THREAD. The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT. My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily.

“GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one-eyed fighter presented. Played safe.

“Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lackluster decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion.

I didn’t mention PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active. Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads. A true GOAT must do it all.”

Jones was well aware of McGregor’s thread and he fired back.

🤫 And Still — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

Try that one first lad — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

I’m not going to debate on who is the goat, I’ll let the fans do that for me. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 23, 2020

“And still. Try that one first lad. I’m not going to debate on who is the GOAT, I’ll let the fans do that for me.”

Jones is bringing up the fact that McGregor never defended his featherweight or lightweight titles. Shortly after defeating Eddie Alvarez to become “champ-champ”, McGregor was stripped of the featherweight gold. He was then stripped of the lightweight title due to inactivity.