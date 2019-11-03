Conor McGregor Criticizes Cutman In Nate Diaz’s Corner At UFC 244

Conor McGregor isn’t impressed with the cutman in Nate Diaz’s corner at UFC 244.

Diaz took on Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 last night (Nov. 2) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal scored the third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage. Diaz had deep cuts on his eyebrow and under his eye. UFC president Dana White expressed his belief that the stoppage was probably the right call.

Conor McGregor Has Criticism For Nate Diaz’s Cutman

UFC doctor Greg Hsu posted a video with Diaz after the UFC 244 main event. Hsu was not the Octagon-side doctor who stopped the fight. In response to the video, McGregor praised Hsu and said that Diaz’s cutman did him a disservice.

Excellent job Greg. Robbed of a classic there we were.

Cutmen in the corner must be more assertive when a fighter must stay still. Between rounds 1 and 2 a crucial moment of repair was missed due to movement.

Either way, solid fighting and onto the next… Me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2019

