Conor McGregor Criticizes Marc Goddard; Goddard Responds

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor and referee Marc Goddard got into a recent exchange on Twitter.

Cage Warriors, where McGregor fought before the UFC, sent out a tweet showing the Irishman submitting Dave Hill. However, the champ-champ took that as an opportunity to take a shot at referee Marc Goddard

What a great milestone in Irish MMA’s history!

The behavior of Britain’s Marc Goddard in the corner that night was horrendous. Burst into the cage and attacked referee Neil Hall in between rounds.

The fight was still in play!

Crazy behavior for an up and coming referee!

Anyway 🇮🇪 https://t.co/e8Pp50JPtw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

“What a great milestone in Irish MMA’s history! The behavior of Britain’s Marc Goddard in the corner that night was horrendous. Burst into the cage and attacked referee Neil Hall in between rounds. The fight was still in play! Crazy behavior for an up and coming referee! Anyway” – Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Goddard then saw the comment and issued a response to McGregor.

Hi Conor, been a while! I refereed your very next fight after that when you became champ champ for the 1st time remember! Congratulations on all your business success inside & outside of the game that you helped change forever! Hope to see you fight again soon. Slàinte! https://t.co/WDFdRvjTaS — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) June 2, 2019

“Hi Conor, been a while! I refereed your very next fight after that when you became champ champ for the 1st time remember! Congratulations on all your business success inside & outside of the game that you helped change forever! Hope to see you fight again soon. Slàinte!” – Goodard responded.

McGregor last fought at UFC 229 where he lost by submission in the fourth round to Khabib Nurmagomedov. As for Goddard, he has gone on to become a respected referee and one of the top refs in the game.