Conor McGregor Dares ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Not To Shoot At UFC 246

Conor McGregor has proposed an interesting stipulation for his clash with Donald Cerrone.

On Jan. 18, McGregor and Cerrone will share the Octagon in the main event of UFC 246. The welterweight tilt is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s first bout since Oct. 2018.

McGregor Challenges Cerrone To Avoid Takedowns

In the buildup to their bout, McGregor and Cerrone have avoided trash talk. You’ll have to go back to a 2015 press conference to see a war of words between the two. It appears McGregor has offered a stipulation for his bout with Cerrone and it involves takedown attempts.

“First one to shoot’s a cowb*tch.”

While “Cowboy” likes to utilize his standup, his ground game shouldn’t be underestimated. Cerrone has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has snagged 17 victories by submission. Cardio and grappling have often been two areas that fight fans believe McGregor struggles in.

The “Notorious” one’s training partner Dillon Danis disagreed when speaking to The Schmo (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Conor’s always been prepared, man. Conor’s been one of the best jiu-jitsu guys that I’ve ever rolled with, like MMA-wise since I started training with him. His jiu-jitsu is on another level, and it always has been.

“I think people just underestimate him for some reason, but if it does go to the ground, they’ll see,” Danis said. “They’ll see how good he is.”