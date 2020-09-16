Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Regarding His Mental Health

By Ian Carey
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Conor McGregor is currently dealing with sexual assault allegations made against him in the Corsica region of France. He put out a series of since-deleted tweets regarding his situation that led some fans to be concerned regarding his mental state.

Images of Conor’s deleted-Tweets are below:

Conor then Tweeted out and deleted a response to those concerned with his mental state.

Allegations Against Conor McGregor

The allegations against Conor McGregor involve a woman who has filed a complaint stating he exposed himself in a bar to her on September 6th in Corsica.

“According to a witness who spoke with the complainant that same evening and whom we were able to question, McGregor, accompanied by his bodyguards, allegedly exhibited his private parts to the young woman without her consent as she made her way into the bar toilets.”

Conor manager, Audie Attar, released a statement following news breaking regarding the allegations:

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

Dana White has also commented on the allegations against Conor:

“Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble,” White told media. “I don’t know enough about the Conor situation, I don’t know about it, I know what you’ve read. I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him. I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice, but if he did he can call.”

