Conor McGregor Delivers World Series Tickets To Boston Firefighters (Video)

Major League Baseball’s (MLB) World Series match-up is set. The Boston Redsox will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers to determine the league’s 2018 champions. The first game of the series will kick off in Boston tomorrow night (Tues. October 23, 2018). It turns out some Boston firefighters will be in attendance thanks to UFC star Conor McGregor.

McGregor was recently in Boston to promote his “Proper 12” Irish whiskey. During his journey, McGregor stopped off at a local firehouse and gifted 10 firefighters tickets to the World Series. While visiting, McGregor got to try on some firefighter gear and slide down the firehouse pole. TMZ captured some footage of the ordeal recently, which you can check out down below:

“The Notorious” seems to have brushed off his recent Octagon loss rather well. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229’s main event earlier this month. It was McGregor’s first fight back in the UFC in nearly two years. The former lightweight champ hopes to secure a rematch with the Russian next.

What do you think about McGregor delivering World Series tickets to Boston firefighters?