Conor McGregor Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Says ‘Time Will Reveal All’

Conor McGregor says there is no truth to the reported sexual assault allegations.

Last year, the New York Times reported that McGregor was under investigation for two sexual assault allegations. The first report surfaced back in March. In October, another report from NYT claimed that McGregor had been hit with a second allegation. The report stated that the second allegation was made by a woman in her 20s. According to the report, she claims to have been sexually assaulted by McGregor in a vehicle outside a pub in Dublin.

McGregor Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

A spokesperson had denied both allegations on McGregor’s behalf, but we’ve heard nothing on the matter from the “Notorious” one. That changed during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. McGregor said the following when asked about the allegations (h/t BJPenn.com).

In his sit-down with @arielhelwani ahead of #UFC246, @TheNotoriousMMA preaches patience and denies the allegations made against him. pic.twitter.com/ENLB10Z9MZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“I can’t say anything about this. It just has to take place, right?” McGregor said, suggesting that the allegations against him bother him. “Time. Patience is a skill we must master. Patience is one of the most valuable skills a human being must master. I am working hard to master it, and I feel I am getting there. Time will show all. That’s it right now. I’m focused on the belt. I’m focused on positivity, good thoughts.

“I will say a prayer for those who try and cross me and bring harm to me with these type of things and that’s it.”

When pressed for a definitive yes or no answer, McGregor denied the allegations.

“Yes, of course [I deny the allegations]. Of course. Seriously,” he said. “Time, please. Time will reveal all. That’s it.”

McGregor returns to action this Saturday night (Jan. 18). He will collide with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.