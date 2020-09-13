Sunday, September 13, 2020

Conor McGregor Detained On Sexual Assault Allegations

By Ian Carey
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Phillip Massey/Getty Images

Conor McGregor was detained recently based on sexual assault allegations in France. He was interviewed by police and released. No charges have been filed at this time. The alleged offense is said to have taken place in a bar in Corsica, an island that is officially a region of France.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the police,” stated the office of the prosecutor.

McGregor’s team released a statement denying all allegations.

“Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct.”

McGregor’s manager, Auddie Attar, stated the following:

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

Dana White was asked about the allegations against Conor.

“Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble,” White told media. “I don’t know enough about the Conor situation, I don’t know about it, I know what you’ve read. I’ve read the same things. Conor is retired, I haven’t talked to him. I’m sure he doesn’t need my help or advice, but if he did he can call.”

