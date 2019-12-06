Conor McGregor Disagrees With Critics Of Jose Aldo’s Bantamweight Move

Conor McGregor doesn’t believe that Jose Aldo looks depleted on his move down to 135 pounds.

McGregor and Aldo were once rivals but the bad blood has simmered down over the years. The “Notorious” one slept Aldo in 13 seconds back in Dec. 2015 to capture the featherweight gold. A few years later, Aldo is preparing for a move down to the bantamweight division as McGregor gears up for a welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone.

McGregor Likes What He Sees From Aldo’s Journey To 135

Many have criticized Aldo’s decision to move down to 135 pounds. That includes ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. McGregor took to his Twitter account to disagree.

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.”

Helwani went on to question whether or not Aldo needed to make this decision at this point in his career. McGregor responded.

“The rejuvenation of your career with fresh goals and targets! The prestige of being a UFC World champion in two weight divisions! The feeling of excitement you will give the fans with all the new potential match-ups that can be made! All great and valid reasons! Enjoy.”

Marlon Moraes will be the man to welcome Aldo to the bantamweight division. Moraes is coming off a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in a failed bid to capture the UFC 135-pound gold. Aldo vs. Moraes will be featured on the UFC 245 card on Dec. 14.