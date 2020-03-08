Conor McGregor Disagrees With Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk Decision

Conor McGregor doesn’t agree with the outcome of Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Last night (March 7), Zhang put her UFC strawweight gold on the line against Jedrzejczyk. The title bout served as the co-main event of UFC 248. Zhang retained her gold via split decision. Fight fans and media members are already calling Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk the best female MMA fight of all time and one of the greatest bouts in combat sports history, period.

McGregor Disagrees With Zhang’s Split Decision Win

McGregor took to his Twitter account to praise Zhang and Jedrzejczyk. He also expressed his belief that the judges got it wrong.

“Amazing contest! Wrong decision.”

Zhang’s victory over Jedrzejczyk marked her first successful UFC title defense. She also improved her pro MMA record to 21-1. This is the first time Zhang has earned a split decision win.

As for Jedrzejczyk, she drops to 16-4. She has gone 2-2 in her last four outings and 2-4 in her last six fights. This was Jedrzejczyk’s third title opportunity since dropping the strawweight gold to Rose Namajunas back in Nov. 2017. Two of those title bouts were at strawweight with the other being contested at 125 pounds.

UFC 248 was headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. Adesanya retained his gold via unanimous decision. Many have called the bout a disappointment but UFC president Dana White told reporters that Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk was a tough act to follow.

How did you score Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk?