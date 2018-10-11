Conor McGregor ‘Disappointed’ He Was Dropped By Khabib At UFC 229

Conor McGregor is beside himself that he left himself open for a second-round knockdown.

McGregor challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title at UFC 229. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Notorious” one was submitted in the fourth round after being mauled for the most part.

Conor McGregor Kicks Himself Over Mistake

Very few expected Nurmagomedov to score a knockdown, but that’s exactly what happened. “The Eagle” dropped McGregor in the second round. Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said his fighter has been beating himself up over it (via BJPenn.com):

“He (Conor) hates technical mistakes. So that right hand, you know… he was very disappointed he got caught with a shot like that. But it is actually funny, I was just thinking about this, you know that right hand, if you showed it to a boxing coach he would say ‘That’s horrible. Your head is down and you’re swinging’. But again, I don’t really care about people’s opinions on things. I just care about the strikes effectiveness. It was a damn effective technique. You know it’s one of the hardest clean shots Conor has been caught with in his MMA career.”

What happens next for McGregor remains to be seen. UFC president Dana White says the “Notorious” one has already called him asking for a rematch. Kavanagh mentioned how a summer 2019 return is likely for McGregor.

Do you think Conor McGregor looked off at UFC 229 or was Khabib Nurmagomedov simply shutting down his game?