Conor McGregor Doesn’t Believe Kamaru Usman’s Twitter Account Was Hacked

Conor McGregor isn’t sold on the story of Kamaru Usman’s Twitter account being hacked.

Just ahead of UFC 246, some unusual posts were sent by Usman’s Twitter handle. Some nasty remarks were aimed at McGregor and even spiraled into racist and hateful tweets along with screencaps of “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” bank account. Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, immediately claimed his fighter’s Twitter account was hacked.

Guys Kamaru Usman’s @USMAN84kg Twitter has been hacked UFC is working on getting it back. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 19, 2020

McGregor Not Sold On Usman’s Twitter Being Hacked

UFC president Dana White told media members during the UFC 246 post-fight press conference that he had to inform McGregor of the situation (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I called Conor,” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie, post-fight at UFC 246. “I said, ‘He got hacked. So don’t say anything, don’t do anything.’ Usman and Ali (Abdelaziz) are sitting right in front of where Conor comes out and does the thing. So the first thing I did was tell Conor that, and he didn’t believe it. He doesn’t believe he got hacked. But, we had no problems, so.”

When McGregor spoke to reporters, he admitted he isn’t buying the story.

“I’m pretty skeptical of that,” McGregor said. “I’m skeptical of that, because one came through early, and it had all the hallmarks of that little (expletive) weasel Ali. They give him control of the accounts. He had Frankie (Edgar’s) account, he had Henry (Cejudo’s) account. This has been going on a while. He gets it and write something through their thing. I’ve been in discussions with some of these athletes, as well, to try to come on board and help them out with that. Then the way it was written, I knew exactly where it came from, and now all of a sudden a little bit heavier ones then it became a hack job. Whatever. I don’t know what the (expletive) is going on tonight. It’s been a weird night. The two guys doing the mad stuff. I don’t know.”

McGregor emerged victorious in his welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone last night. The “Notorious” one picked up his first win since Nov. 2016. He’s now in prime position to challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.