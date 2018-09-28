Conor McGregor Donates Money To Young Irish Boy In Need

Conor McGregor came to the aid of an Irish mother cries for help.

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is sometimes criticised as being egocentric, but the Irish superstar came to the aid of an Irish mother in need.

Grainne McCullough has spent the last year attempting to acquire sufficient medical care from Ireland’s Health Services for her son, Bru. These attempts had fallen on deaf ears and she was forced to create a GoFundMe in a last-ditch attempt to raise the relevant funds she needed to obtain private health for her son.

Bru McCullough has had an NG Tube (nasogastric tube) in his nose since September 2017. Grainne has been attempting to have a PEG (Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy) replace the NG Tube, which would make Bru’s quality of life considerably easier. Grainne claims that Ireland’s Health Services have made it incredibly difficult for this procedure to take place, but this is not the last of Bru McCullough’s health worries.

Last year Bru contracted Sepsis. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body’s response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs. This infection has left him unable to walk and eat.

Grainne McCullough took to Twitter in the hope that someone would answer her cries for help and aid in the medical care of her son. Her cries were answered by UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

@TheNotoriousMMA @DeeDevlin1 I’m begging at this stage, my lil champ really needs that operation if’s u can help any way at all please please do it would mean the world to us 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) September 23, 2018

The UFC superstar donated the full amount needed for Bru’s private care of €10,000.

@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Gryz5wWOti — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) September 27, 2018

Grainne told Dublin Live: “Conor has made our dreams come true in so many ways, and I can verify it wasn’t for a publicity stunt, he privately donated to us, I just had to let him know how much we appreciate it.”

This donation will aid in helping a young, innocent boy when the health system let him and his family down. Much has been said about Conor McGregor’s antics, but McGregor has put hope in a family who thought there was no hope left.

Conor McGregor faces Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.