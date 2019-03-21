Conor McGregor Doubles Down On Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor doubles down on his willingness to give Nate Diaz a trilogy fight to settle their score once and for all.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have unfinished business with one another. Diaz became the first man to defeat “The Notorious” in UFC competition back in 2016. The Stockton native scored a second-round submission victory over McGregor at UFC 196. The pair rematched that summer, with McGregor avenging the loss, emerging victorious via Majority Decision after a five round war.

With the series sitting at 1-1, a third and final trilogy bout is needed to end the rivalry. McGregor is adamant that since Diaz gave him his rematch, he will return the favor. He doubled down on those comments while speaking to fans during a Proper 12 whiskey tour. Here’s what he had to say (via MMA Mania):

“He fought me, he beat me,” McGregor said. “He gave me a rematch at the exact same weight, there was no hesitation, that’s a true fighter right there. I have nothing but respect. I owe him the trilogy now and the trilogy will happen.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since he and McGregor’s last meeting inside the Octagon. He was briefly slated for a return at UFC 230 in November, however, opponent Dustin Poirier suffered an injury in training camp, and was forced off the card. As for McGregor, his last fight took place in October.

The Irishman was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth-round of their UFC 229 main event meeting. He’s eligible to return to action in early April after his suspension – for his involvement in the post-fight brawl – from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is up.