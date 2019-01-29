Conor McGregor Dropping Millions On Custom Yacht (Video)

Conor McGregor is the biggest star the UFC has ever seen. With that comes some financial flexibility. So much so, in fact, that “The Notorious” is dropping millions of dollars on a new yacht. McGregor just dropped €3 million ($4.5 million USD) on a 75-foot yacht, per The Irish Mirror. Check out a video below:

McGregor will add to his collection, as he already owns a yacht named “The 188,” which is how much he used to get from the social welfare in Crumlin, Dublin Ireland in his younger days. The Irishman’s new yacht is described as a “combining French savoir-faire, cutting edge technology, Italian aesthetics and unique design features that upends traditional design codes, offering an outstanding level of comfort and contemporary design.

“With multiple living spaces on deck, including a vast cockpit and an immense terrace on the flybridge, the yacht has been designed to fully enjoy being at sea, whether on open waters or at anchor.”

“Mystic Mac” hasn’t fought since October. He was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight championship match. Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event. However, both men were involved in a post-fight brawl with their opposing teams.

Now they await punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) before they can fight again.

What do you think of “The Notorious'” latest financial investment?