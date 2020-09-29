Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier Negotiate Charity Fight in Ireland

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier recently negotiated for a charity fight between the two of them to take place in Ireland. According to Conor’s comments, the fight would have “zero to do with the UFC” and proceeds would be donated to Dustin Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation.
Conor and Poirier fought 6 years ago at UFC 178. The fight lasted just 1:46 of round 1 as Conor won via TKO.
The back-and-forth between the two fighters started when Conor responded to a clip of Ariel Helwani and Daniel Cormier on Twitter.
Conor then proceeded to propose details for the charity fight:
“December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!” Conor Tweeted.
Poirier’s charity is The Good Fight Foundation.
“Excellent! We shall take it offline and progress the process from here. Good man Dustin! I respect your philanthropic efforts greatly, as well as how you conducted yourself post our first fight. You have my respect!” Conor Tweeted.
Poirier defeated Dan Hooker via decision in his last fight back in June. His previous fight before that he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 via rear-naked choke. Leading up to his title fight with Khabib, Poirier had defeated Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis.