A former foe of Conor McGregor doesn’t believe the “Notorious” one will ever be able to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Back in Oct. 2018, McGregor and Nurmagomedov clashed in the biggest pay-per-view in mixed martial arts history. McGregor ended up being submitted by the lightweight champion in the fourth round. For the most part, it was a dominating performance by “The Eagle,” who used his grappling effectively to negate the challenger’s strengths.

Eddie Alvarez Doubts Conor McGregor Can Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov In Rematch

When asked by TMZ Sports if McGregor can one day top Nurmagomedov, this is what Eddie Alvarez had to say (via BJPenn.com):

“No [McGregor’s never beating Nurmagomedov], it’s the style match-up. He can’t overcome the style match-up in that short amount of time. Khabib just has a style that beats him. That’s it. He can grapple all he wants, styles make match-ups. He’s not going to beat that style match-up, it’s just not gonna happen.”

McGregor holds a victory over Alvarez. The “Notorious” one captured the UFC lightweight gold from Alvarez back in Nov. 2016. McGregor was suspended for his role in the UFC 229-post main event brawl. He can return in April. Nurmagomedov will sit until July unless he does an anti-bullying PSA.

Do you think there’s any way Conor McGregor can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch?