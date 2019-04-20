Conor McGregor Has Exhibition Boxing Match (Video)

Conor McGregor found himself back in a boxing ring.

McGregor took on Michael McGrane last night (April 19) in an exhibition boxing bout. The match was contested inside Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, Ireland. SportsJoe.ie provided the details on McGregor’s return to his childhood boxing club.

Fighting To Raise Funds

Every year, the Crumlin Boxing Club holds an event called “The Good Friday Boxing Show.” This is done to help the club raise funds for its facility and athletes.

McGregor’s suspension for his role in the UFC 229-post main event brawl ended earlier this month. The “Notorious” one was in talks with the UFC for a July return, but he didn’t want to be in a co-main event bout unless he had ownership stake. McGregor claimed he was retiring, but he quickly took to social media to say he was ready to handle his business inside the Octagon.

UFC president Dana White plans to meet with McGregor to discuss the former two-division champion’s fighting future. MMA News will provide updates on McGregor’s next fight, should he choose to return, when details become available.

Peep the footage of McGregor’s exhibition boxing bout via Conor McGregor News and Brawl in the Cage:

Conor McGregor Competed in A Boxing Bout Tonight in Dublin pic.twitter.com/ZucQzwSKvi — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) April 19, 2019

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA returning to boxing in a match at Crumlin Boxing Club tonight. 💥💥💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/yK1Csde8QY — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) April 19, 2019

More footage from Tonight pic.twitter.com/h5g2K1Ci4o — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) April 19, 2019

Eat That pic.twitter.com/pXwOFWXJNy — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) April 20, 2019