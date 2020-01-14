Conor McGregor Expects Massive Payday For UFC 246

Conor McGregor believes he’s due for his biggest payday for an MMA bout.

McGregor is no stranger to massive payouts. He reportedly made around $100 million for his Aug. 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Going into UFC 246, McGregor anticipates quite the paycheck.

McGregor Sees Huge Payday For UFC 246

Despite the inactivity, McGregor’s star power is expected to remain strong for his bout with Donald Cerrone this Saturday night (Jan. 18). Speaking to ESPN, McGregor said he expects the biggest payday of his career as far as MMA bouts are concerned (via BJPenn.com).

"They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." 🍞@TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/UjpLhbDBAC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“I’m confident it’s going to be a nice paycheck,” McGregor told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“Probably [the most ever] in my mixed martial arts career,” he added. “I’m estimating a good $80 million. Like I said we’ve got Australia and Canada and England and Ireland — it should be a good one.

“They think I’m toast, Ariel, but I’m still the bread.”

Here’s a look at the UFC 246 card.

Main Card (PPV)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Prelims (ESPN)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Prelims (ESPN+)