Conor McGregor Explains Noticeable Hand Injury

Last month, Conor McGregor made his return to the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene. “The Notorious” will fight this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) in the main event of UFC 229. The Irishman is set to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title. McGregor and Khabib took part in a press conference to promote the event.

While McGregor’s wild comments and antics stole the show, fans noticed something interesting. “Mystic Mac” appeared to be sporting an apparent injury on the outside of his finger. This wasn’t unnoticed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who questioned McGregor on the matter during an appearance on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.”

McGregor explained the injury was a result of an accident that occurred in sparring. The former “Champ Champ” got his sparring partner’s tooth stuck in his hand (via Bloody Elbow):

“Only the strong survive around this game. I was fighting a 90-kilo fighter, Ion Pascu, he’s a great solid fighter. They call him the bomber. Like me, I sometimes spar without a gum shield. I was sparring this guy, The Bomber, and I smacked him with a clean shot, and his tooth embedded into me.”

“A man’s tooth was embedded into my knuckle. Welcome to the fight game. The real fight game. Not that tip-tap sh-t you see so much of. You’ve got to get in and do it. You’re either going to do it or you’re not going to do it. Make a decision. It is what it is.”

Do you think the injury will affect McGregor’s performance this weekend?