Conor McGregor Eyes Both Masvidal and Welterweight Title

Conor McGregor has lofty goals for himself in 2020 and beyond, and it heavily includes the welterweight division.

Conor McGregor’s interest in the welterweight division was thought by many to be a means to fight the red-hot Jorge Masvidal. That is partly true, but mostly false, as McGregor confirmed Dana White’s assertion that McGregor wanted to fight Jorge Masvidal, but McGregor’s welterweight ambitions do not stop there.

“Yeah, I’d face Jorge,” McGregor confirmed in an interview with TheMacLife on Friday. “I’m not going to 170 just for Jorge. He hasn’t done really anything. I wasn’t really that happy with how that bad motherfucker thing ended. I think it’s unfinished in my opinion. That bout wasn’t finished. It was only getting into a good bout, I believe. We were robbed of rounds 4 and 5 of that bout.

“But I like that welterweight belt. That welterweight title fight that was on the weekend, I like the look of that. I like the look of Kamaru Usman, I like the look of Colby. I’m open to it all at 170.”

Conor McGregor is of course referring to the Fight of the Year candidate of Kamaru Usman defeating Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245. From the sounds of it, McGregor was much more impressed with that bout than the much-hyped BMF championship main event of UFC 244. Either way, it would appear McGregor is interested in the winners of both bouts, but he still has not forgotten about his 155 nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, either.

“I’m after the gold: 155, 170, those are the belts I am chasing now,” McGregor said.

Next, Conor McGregor will be facing Donald Cerrone to get his welterweight ball rolling in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18t, life from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you believe Conor McGregor will become welterweight champion before all is said and done?