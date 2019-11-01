Conor McGregor Fined For Pub Assault In Dublin

Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor has been issued a fine for an April pub incident.

Video footage surfaced from TMZ Sports showing McGregor striking a bar patron. It was reported that McGregor offered folks inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin shots of his Proper No. 12 whiskey. The story goes that when one man refused, McGregor punched him in the head. There have also been conflicting reports as to whether or not the man made negative comments towards McGregor’s whiskey.

While appearing in Dublin District Court, McGregor pleaded guilty to an assault charge. The “Notorious” one was fined 1,000 euros ($1,120). McGregor noted that his actions were “very wrong” and told the judge, “I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again.”

Back in August, McGregor addressed the incident during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong.

“I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me, I owe it to my mother, my father, my family, I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.

“Whatever comes my way, I will face it,” McGregor said. “Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head-on, I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position.”