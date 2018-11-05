Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

Conor McGregor is having a laugh over the recent announcement of Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14.

Last night (Nov. 4), Rizin held a press conference in Japan. Mayweather attended the presser and it was announced that he’ll be going one-on-one with Nasukawa at the promotion’s New Year’s Eve show. The bout will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. A rule set has not been determined.

Conor McGregor Speaks On Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

McGregor caught wind of the announcement and has taken to Instagram to offer a response. Here’s what the “Notorious” one had to say:

“Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. Is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? That climate change is no joke f*ck me hahah. What in the f*ck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad sh*t. Like something out of Rush Hour 5 or something. Chris Tucker and Jackie f*cking Chan back in this b*tch. F*cking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair f*cks to you mate. No lie. F*ck it.”

McGregor is no stranger to Mayweather. The two competed in a “money fight” back in Aug. 2017. The bout was contested under boxing rules. Mayweather won the fight via 10th-round TKO.

Nasukawa was last seen in action against Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing match. Nasukawa won the bout via unanimous decision, further upping the 20-year-old phenom’s stock.

Is there any chance Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa allows kicking?