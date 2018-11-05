Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

Conor McGregor is having a laugh over the recent announcement of Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14.
Last night (Nov. 4), Rizin held a press conference in Japan. Mayweather attended the presser and it was announced that he’ll be going one-on-one with Nasukawa at the promotion’s New Year’s Eve show. The bout will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. A rule set has not been determined.
Conor McGregor Speaks On Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa
McGregor caught wind of the announcement and has taken to Instagram to offer a response. Here’s what the “Notorious” one had to say:
View this post on Instagram
Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? that climate change is no joke fuck me hahah What in the fuck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you ? That’s mad shit. Like something out of rush hour 5 or something. Chris tucker and Jackie fucking Chan back in this bitch. Fucking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair fucks to you mate. No lie. Fuck it.
“Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. Is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? That climate change is no joke f*ck me hahah. What in the f*ck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad sh*t. Like something out of Rush Hour 5 or something. Chris Tucker and Jackie f*cking Chan back in this b*tch. F*cking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair f*cks to you mate. No lie. F*ck it.”
McGregor is no stranger to Mayweather. The two competed in a “money fight” back in Aug. 2017. The bout was contested under boxing rules. Mayweather won the fight via 10th-round TKO.
Nasukawa was last seen in action against Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing match. Nasukawa won the bout via unanimous decision, further upping the 20-year-old phenom’s stock.
Is there any chance Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa allows kicking?