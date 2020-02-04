Conor McGregor Happier At 170 Pounds But 155 Remains ‘Doable’

Conor McGregor’s manager says his fighter likes competing at 170 pounds, but lightweight remains “doable.”

McGregor last competed in the welterweight division. He starched Donald Cerrone for a 40-second TKO victory. The “Notorious” one’s manager, Audie Attar, has made it no secret that he’d rather have his fighter avoid dangerous weight cuts for his health but he understands that McGregor is motivated and wants to return to lightweight at some point.

Conor McGregor’s Manager Says His Fighter Can Still Make 155

Attar spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin and said that McGregor is happier at welterweight but a 155-pound return certainly can’t be ruled out.

“I look at all my clients as human beings and I’ve seen him at 145, 155 and 170 in mixed martial arts and he just appears to be a lot happier at 170,” Attar told MMA Fighting. “It’s not as strenuous on the body as it relates to the weight cut. That does not mean he wouldn’t be able to make 155. 145, I just think it’s unhealthy. To go back down to that weight class would just be unhealthy.

“But 155 is doable and something I know he’s keen on doing again so that’s not out of the realm of possibility. But you can’t deny how comfortable he was 170. That was his normal frame. So not having to put your body through a rigorous weight cut, there’s something to be said about that.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he plans to book McGregor against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. The “Notorious” one has said he doesn’t want to wait for the winner and is mulling a quick return for March. Here’s what he told reporters during the UFC 246 post-fight presser (h/t MMAMania).

“I don’t think the ‘who’ matters,” he said earlier at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. “I think okay, the lightweight title will be there. That will be there. You see the difference in the physique, the preparation and all that. That will come back around, that shot. So I’m certainly not — if the [Khabib vs. Tony] fight does go ahead — sitting out and waiting and then wait through holidays and injuries and everything that goes with it. The ‘who’ doesn’t matter to me now. I’m looking at dates now. I know March was there. I’m gonna have a look at a calendar and see where we’re at.”