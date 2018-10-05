Conor McGregor Hints At Headlining UFC 230 At MSG After He “Sparks” Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

UFC 230 takes place on November 3rd at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, but there is still much discussion around how the final fight card will look.

Currently, UFC 230 is rumoured to be headlined by a vacant women’s flyweight title bout, as Valentina Shevchenko takes on Sijara Eubanks, but this main event leaves a lot to be desired. The mixed martial arts community has rallied behind the idea of making Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier the main event in an inaugural 165lb title fight, but UFC president Dana White has cast aside these ideas.

Conor McGregor faces Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the biggest UFC fight in the promotions history, but the former two-weight world champion is considering a fast turnaround if he is able to dispose of Nurmagomedov in a swift manner.

During the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, Conor McGregor spoke about the idea of becoming apart of the UFC 230 fight card.

“I may want to spark Khabib and headline that Madison Square Garden card on November 3. That’s less than a month away from this one. I may want to do that one and that’s what I’m thinking about that to be honest,”

The unpredictability of Conor McGregor is one of the reasons why he is seen as the most captivating figure within the sport of mixed martial arts.

The biggest fight in UFC history is just around the corner and sparks will certainly fly when these two men face off in the UFC Octagon.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor compete at UFC 230?