Conor McGregor Holding Press Conference In Moscow On Thursday

Conor McGregor will be in Moscow, Russia for a press conference this week. The Irishman recently posted on social media that he obtained a Russian visa for this very reason.

In a statement obtained by TASS (a Russian outlet) Conor McGregor will be holding the press conference on Thursday.

“McGregor will meet with journalists on October 24,” the statement reads. “This will be the first-ever event of this format with McGregor’s participation in Russia.

“It is possible that he will make a statement about his return to the Octagon,” the statement added.

Conor McGregor recently launched Proper No. 12 in Russia, so it could very well be about that. But, as the statement reads, he could talk about his return to the Octagon which UFC president, Dana White says will happen in early 2020.

Yet, his opponent will not be Frankie Edgar, in which the two of them agreed to a fight on social media.

It is also interesting he is holding it in Russia given what happened in the lead up to UFC 229 when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor said quite a bit about Khabib, his religion, and Russia.