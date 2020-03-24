Conor McGregor Hopes For Lockdown In Ireland Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is calling for leaders in Ireland to issue a lockdown of the country.

The coronavirus has done a number physically, mentally, and emotionally. The global death toll reached over 18,000 according to John Hopkins University. Businesses have also been hit hard and now many around the world are debating whether to keep things moving for the economy or be on lockdown for safety.

Conor McGregor Urges Leaders To Put Ireland On Lockdown

McGregor is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and he feels that the number one priority in Ireland should be the safety of citizens. Here’s what he had to say in a new video released on The Mac Life (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I would like to say while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must,” McGregor said in a video released by his MacLife website. “Any time debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now. I want to call upon my people — the great people of Ireland — this fight needs us all.

“We’re all in the red corner together awaiting the bell. So let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and must begin now.”

McGregor went on a rant about the coronavirus on social media earlier this month after his aunt passed away. In the midst of the current pandemic, McGregor has been staying in shape by hitting the pads in his basement. The “Notorious” one is hoping to return to the Octagon soon and speculation has run rampant regarding a potential showdown with Justin Gaethje.

MMA News will keep you updated with the latest on how the coronavirus will continue to impact MMA promotions.