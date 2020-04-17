Conor McGregor Hurls Verbal Jab At Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor is taking aim at Tony Ferguson after “El Cucuy” made weight for a postponed event.

Ferguson was adamant that he would make championship weight one day before the postponed UFC 249 event. “El Cucuy” did indeed tip the scales at 155 pounds despite the fact that he will not be competing tomorrow. Ferguson is expected to meet Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title on May 9 if the event goes through.

On the day before his UFC 249 bout was scheduled to take place, El Cucuy makes championship weight 🏆



(via @TonyFergusonXT) pic.twitter.com/o9WSSsDfJi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 17, 2020

McGregor Has A Warning For Ferguson

McGregor is aware of Ferguson’s weight cutting and he delivered a warning to “El Cucuy” on Twitter.

Hahahajaj. You will be bet to the absolute nucleus pulposus when I get you, kid. pic.twitter.com/2svBMZW5Wj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2020

“Hahahajaj. You will be [beat] to the absolute nucleus pulposus when I get you, kid.”

Ferguson was initially supposed to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC lightweight gold. Those plans went awry when Nurmagomedov found himself stuck in Russia due to a travel ban over fears of the coronavirus. “The Eagle” claimed he could’ve made it out of the country if he was given a location but the UFC was set to move on.

The promotion then booked Ferguson vs. Gaethje for April 18. It was going to be held inside the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California. Pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California ultimately put a halt to that plan. The UFC announced that future events will be postponed but a May 9 return is already being worked on.

Before the coronavirus pandemic took its toll, the UFC was reportedly looking at targeting McGregor vs. Gaethje. McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, confirmed this during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The timeframe appeared to be this summer.