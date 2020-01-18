Conor McGregor: ‘I’d Like A Bout With Tony Ferguson At Some Stage’

Conor McGregor wants a bout with Tony Ferguson due to their history.

McGregor returns to action tonight (Jan. 18). He will meet Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. If McGregor wins, then he will get a shot at the UFC lightweight title. UFC president Dana White has confirmed this.

McGregor Wants Ferguson Bout Regardless Of Outcomes

Ferguson is set to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound gold on April 18. Even if “El Cucuy” falls short against “The Eagle,” McGregor would still be intrigued by a battle with Ferguson at some point. McGregor explained why during UFC 246 fight week (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I think regardless of the result I think I should probably face both of these men [Nurmagomedov and Ferguson],” Conor McGregor said at media day. “I would like to face both of these men. I’d like to face Tony Ferguson. I’ve had a history with Tony, right? We managed Tony [at Paradigm]. He was well looked after. We had him one of the highest-paid non-champion in the game. There’s history with Tony. So, I’d like a bout with Tony at some stage.”

