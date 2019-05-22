Conor McGregor Goes In-Depth On Injury Before UFC 229

Conor McGregor has detailed an injury he suffered ahead of UFC 229.

Back in Oct. 2018, McGregor challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. McGregor was the 155-pound ruler, but was stripped of the gold due to inactivity. Nurmagomedov captured the title after defeating Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC 223. In the end, McGregor was submitted by “The Eagle.”

McGregor Discusses Injury Going Into UFC 229

The “Notorious” one was interviewed by Tony Robbins. During the interview, McGregor went in-depth on the injury (via MMA Weekly):

“Two and a half weeks before my last fight, I threw a front kick at a shooting Moldovan wrestler. When he shot and I threw the front kick, I threw it at his belly and my two toes, the baby toe and the toe next to it, bent back like this and stuck in that position. My doctor had to come into the cage had to stretch it and break it back into place and my foot swelled like a balloon. That was two and a half weeks before the last fight. I wanted to compete and I wanted to get in there.

“Obviously the injury — the injury itself led me to, I had to half my work. I couldn’t road run anymore. I wasn’t [fully prepared]. My weight was too high. So when you’re cutting weight, if I can’t get my weight down because of injuries or what not, I have a more intense weight cut. So I was severely dehydrated. I didn’t sleep for 48 hours before the weight cut.”

McGregor’s fighting future is unknown at this time. He was in talks with the UFC for a July bout, but a deal couldn’t materialize. UFC president Dana White had planned to meet with McGregor in Los Angeles. MMA News will keep you updated on McGregor’s future.