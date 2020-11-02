Conor McGregor Interested In Running Things Back With Max Holloway

Conor McGregor is interested in having a highly-anticipated rematch against Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway first met in 2013 at UFC Boston, where the Irishman won a decision in what was his second UFC appearance. For the Hawaiian, it was his sixth UFC fight and the loss made him 3-3 to start his UFC tenure.

Ever since then, both McGregor and Holloway started to rally off wins with the Irishman winning the featherweight and lightweight title. Then, when McGregor vacated the belt, it was Holloway winning the belt and defending it three times.

While Holloway was the featherweight champion, many fans called for the rematch to happen. However, it didn’t come to fruition, but now, the Irishman revealed he has interest in making it happen.

For sure I would be interested in running it back with Max. https://t.co/JjfTNBksx8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon in January with a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. After the fight, the Irishman called to fight two more times in 2020 but that did not come to fruition. He then retired once again but will be coming back in January to rematch Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkanovski to lose his belt. The rematch was very controversial, as many thought the Hawaiian won the scrap.

When a McGregor-Holloway rematch might take place is to be seen, but it is a fight many fans would like to see.