Video Surfaces Of Conor McGregor Smashing Phone

Video has been released of Conor McGregor smashing someone’s phone.

This past Monday (March 11), McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach. McGregor allegedly grabbed a fan’s phone and stomped on it before picking it up and smashing it. The fan said he just wanted to take a photo of McGregor and was led astray by the “Notorious” one. It was an iPhone valued at $1,000.

Video Pops Up Of Conor McGregor’s Alleged Incident

TMZ Sports posted footage of McGregor’s incident with the phone. You can see McGregor smashing the phone and the fan saying, “let me get my phone.” McGregor ended up posting $12,500 bond and was released from Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just hours after his arrest.

McGregor is facing charges of strong-armed robbery, criminal mischief, second-degree felony, and third-degree felony. This isn’t McGregor’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested in New York City back in April 2018 for his UFC 223 media day bus incident. McGregor shattered a bus window with a dolly. The bus was holding red corner fighters and injured two of them. Reports have surfaced claiming that McGregor just satisfied the terms of his plea deal, completing community service.

Do you think this is a small incident, or has Conor McGregor lost his mind?