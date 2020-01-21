Conor McGregor is on Floyd Mayweather’s Radar According to Dana White

Conor McGregor’s win at UFC 246 came with a lot of buzz. Most of it as of now is what’s next for the former two division champion but it’s not just the fans that are interested in the UFC star. With both McGregor and UFC President Dana White seemingly set on having McGregor face current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, after that one Floyd Mayweather Jr. has expressed interest in the winner of that future match up.



“Floyd wants to fight”, White told TMZ. “He wants to fight these guys,” White added but which one and when, was not as clear. The outcome obviously depends on a few fights down the road. The fight with Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is set for UFC 249 in April provided nothing happens to either competitor between now and then.



The April event was something McGregor wanted to make himself available for should something happen to Ferguson or Nurmagomedov. With his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 that is more of a possibility now since he took no damage.



While White seems set on the Nurmagomedov versus McGregor rematch, during the post fight press conference McGregor seemed to like fighting at 170 pounds. Cutting weight soon to be ready for April is certainly an option but like White said to TMZ, “he’s got a lot of options.” One that fans seem to like is Jorge Masvidal who was present at UFC 246. It would not be the first fight booked because it’s what fans ask for.



UFC 246 has only been done for a couple of days and while McGregor and the decision makers at the UFC plan ahead, fans and media are certain to have fun speculating any possibility of McGregor boxing Mayweather, a rematch with Nurmagomedov, or any of the options of fights at welterweight as well.



Which match would you like to see?