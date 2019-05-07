Report: Conor McGregor Is ‘Ready To Fight Now’

Recent reports suggest that former UFC "Champ Champ" Conor McGregor is "ready to fight now," after recently teasing retirement from the sport.

Despite teasing retirement just several weeks ago, former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor looks like he’s ready to get back into the Octagon. TMZ Sports recently reported that McGregor spent yesterday (Mon. May 6, 2019) training at SBG Ireland.

He had a hard sparring session with Hans Molenkamp, creator of the of mixed martial arts (MMA) equipment company, Triumph. Molenkamp is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and trains with some of the best fighters in the world. The report suggests he and McGregor have been in contact with one another for years.

While in Ireland, Molenkamp and McGregor got a sparring session in. McGregor reportedly looked sharp during sparring, and is apparently training like he’s getting ready for a fight. TMZ notes that a source “extremely close to McGregor” said, “He’s ready to fight now. He’s in training. Everything needs to line up correctly … opponent, place and of course, money.”

Recently, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone yet again called the Irishman out after his win at UFC Ottawa. It’s certainly a fight fans have got behind and hope to see booked. However, McGregor still seems to have it out for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you think McGregor will fight before the year is over?