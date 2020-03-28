Conor McGregor Issues Statement Following Lockdown In Ireland

Former UFC “champ-champ” Conor McGregor is happy to see a lockdown in Ireland due to fears of the coronavirus.

The world has been rocked by COVID-19. Lives have been lost and businesses have been forced to close at least temporarily. Some of those businesses will be gone for good. With over 600,000 cases globally, Ireland has decided to enter a lockdown.

Conor McGregor Urges Residents In Ireland To Follow Protocol

McGregor had been calling for Ireland to enter a lockdown. In a new video statement, the “Notorious” one responded to the lockdown and urged residents to take it seriously (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Hello everyone, hello Ireland. We have now entered a more substantial lockdown, and I am pleased to see it. You see, if you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered this game, and with strict adherence to the methods, we will win. To the Irish public – we must abide by the legislation put forward tonight by our leaders. No further than two kilometers from home, no un-essential travel, and full closure of all non-essential business. Now, more than ever, we must abide by this, and I pray for the health and safety of our country. The fate of our lives and the lives of our loved ones depends on it. Together, we must encourage home workouts, and we must encourage healthy immune-boosting nutrition plans.”

Coronavirus cases in Ireland have surpassed 2,000. The death toll sits at 22 as of this writing. While those numbers may not look as dire as other parts of the world, Ireland’s population is estimated at under five million in 2020 according to UN projections.

COVID-19 has certainly impacted the world of sports. MMA is no exception as a slew of events from numerous promotions have been postponed. Bellator 241 was postponed along with three UFC events. Cage Warriors 113 did take place in an empty arena but the promotion postponed planned events for Belfast and Birmingham.