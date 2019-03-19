Conor McGregor Isn’t Fond Of Joe Rogan’s Commentary During His Fights

Conor McGregor has respect for Joe Rogan, but he doesn’t agree with some of his calls.

Rogan has long been the voice of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentary. He’s been with the promotion since 1997. Even someone as respected and well-known as Rogan takes criticism. Over the years, fighters have expressed their displeasure with how Rogan has called their fights. Add McGregor to the list of fighters who have criticized Rogan.

McGregor Speaks On Rogan’s Commentary

McGregor recently held a Q&A session in Chicago. When asked about potentially appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, McGregor had the following to say (via BJPenn.com):

“He’s a great man, he’s got a great following, he’s got crazy insight, gets great guests, maybe at some stage of the game I’ll be on his podcast, who knows. I’d like him to call a fight how he sees it correctly, instead of reading off a script though. The Diaz rematch it was like he was reading a script from the first fight and that last one [against Khabib Nurmagomedov], he was talking about my face was being smashed in. I left that Octagon with a black eye, the same way his two rat cousins left with. His brother and his cousin left the Octagon with a black eye, so what is he [Rogan] talking about? But maybe one day I’ll be a guest on his podcast.”

VIDEO: Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) says he could be a guest on Joe Rogan (@joerogan) podcast one day, but would like him to call fights the way he sees them and not like he’s reading off a script. pic.twitter.com/EGlBZL7WCK — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) March 19, 2019

McGregor’s suspension will wrap up next month. The “Notorious” one recently revealed he’s in talks for a July return. MMA News will keep you posted when updates on McGregor’s next fight become available.

