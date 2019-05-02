Conor McGregor Jokes About Fighting Conan O’Brien & Mark Wahlberg For UFC Shares

Conor McGregor continues to have some fun with Conan O’Brien and Mark Wahlberg over ownership stake in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It’s no secret that McGregor wants shares in the UFC. The “Notorious” one has been talking about ownership stake since Endeavor purchased the promotion. During negotiations for a July return, McGregor kept pushing for shares in the UFC. It’s something that UFC president Dana White insists will never happen.

McGregor Entertains Tussle With Conan & Wahlberg

TMZ caught up with O’Brien for his thoughts on McGregor’s desire to obtain UFC shares. The popular talk show host joked about putting his stake on the line against McGregor in a UFC bout:

“I will fight him if he can take me in the Octagon. Well I’d have to look at the paperwork. I’m all about the paperwork. If the paperwork works out, we can talk about it.”

McGregor took to his Twitter account to respond:

Challenge accepted Conan!

I’ll whoop you and Walhberg in the same night.

Double shares for the Double Champ! https://t.co/lFvVEb41Eh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 2, 2019

White is scheduled to meet with McGregor in Los Angeles. A planned meeting in Miami didn’t pan out. The “Notorious” one is eligible to compete after serving a six-month suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl.