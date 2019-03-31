Conor McGregor Reacts To Justin Gaethje’s KO Win Over Edson Barboza

Conor McGregor had his eyes on the action at UFC on ESPN 2.

Last night (March 30), UFC on ESPN 2 took place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the main event, Justin Gaethje went one-on-one with Edson Barboza. The action delivered for as long as it lasted. Gaethje ended up knocking out Barboza with one punch in two minutes and 30 seconds.

Conor McGregor Congratulates Justin Gaethje

McGregor took to his Twitter account and had some kind words for Gaethje after his performance:

That was well done all the way through.

Congratulations Justin. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

“That was well done all the way through. Congratulations Justin.”

Gaethje now has two straight knockout wins in the first round. The two wins have been much-needed for “The Highlight” as he suffered back-to-back finishing defeats to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Gaethje expressed his dismay for Donald Cerrone getting ahead of him on the UFC lightweight rankings, but his KO over the sixth-ranked Barboza will likely see him surpass “Cowboy.”

“The Highlight” has nabbed a bonus in each of his UFC bouts. Last night was no exception as he snagged an extra $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”

Who would you like to see Justin Gaethje share the Octagon with next?