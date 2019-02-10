Conor McGregor & Kelvin Gastelum Trade Barbs Following UFC 234

Conor McGregor and Kelvin Gastelum had some words for each other on social media and they weren’t friendly.

Last night (Feb. 9), UFC 234 took place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The original main event was set to be a UFC middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. Whittaker was forced off the card due to a hernia in his abdomen. Gastelum took it upon himself to carry a UFC championship, claiming he is the real middleweight king because he showed up to fight.

Conor McGregor & Kelvin Gastelum Get Into Verbal Spat

McGregor was watching UFC 234 and saw Gastelum’s shtick. The “Notorious” one took to Twitter to reveal he wasn’t amused:

Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands.

Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt.

Immediately. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

“Why is that worm holding the 185lb belt? There are worms crawling on his skin! It was absolutely ludicrous to even consider allowing him to compete. Let alone now walk around the arena shaking our fans hands. Someone sort this, this instant. And sterilize that belt.

Immediately.”

Gastelum kept his response short and sweet:

“Come take it off…. Little prick!”

While some would question why McGregor would go after Gastelum, who competes in a weight class 30 pounds heavier, perhaps it isn’t difficult to figure out. Gastelum is managed by Ali Abdelaziz. McGregor has gotten personal with Abdelaziz in the past, questioning Ali’s relationship with his son Noah.

Was Conor McGregor right to call out Kelvin Gastelum after claiming he’s the real middleweight champion?