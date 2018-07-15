Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia For World Cup

The Football world cup is coming to an end today and France are crowned the new world champions. But, the football spectacle also had something for the MMA fans too. Two of MMA’s superstars were present at the Luzhniki Stadium and these guys have a lot of bad blood between them. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were present in the same stadium within each other’s vicinity for the first time ever since the dolly throwing mess at UFC 223.

Both fighters were supporting France and both posted pictures on their official Instagram accounts watching the game live. Fight fans are hoping for an official announcement from the UFC confirming the fight between two of the most popular and dominant fighters on their roster.

Khabib last fought at UFC 223 and won the lightweight belt by defeating Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. There was much drama surrounding the event with Tony Ferguson pulling out due to injury and Conor Mcgregor throwing a dolly at the fighter’s bus injuring Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa. Conor was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Conor Mcgregor hasn’t fought inside the Octagon in over two years after capturing his second UFC belt with a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. He last fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match which he lost but made close to $100 million from that fight.

This fight could break all the PPV records if this can be booked. But, there’s still a delay because of Conor’s trial. We’ll have to wait and watch how this turns out in the next few days.

Who do you think wins if this fight is booked, Conor or Khabib?