Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Teammates Suspended for Their Roles in UFC 229 Brawl

Several teammates of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had their temporary suspension extended in the wake of the post fight brawl at UFC 229.

Dillon Danis, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were all temporarily suspended for their roles in the melee that broke out just seconds after the UFC 229 main event.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Athletic Commission voted to extend those temporary suspensions pending a full hearing that will likely be held in December or January. Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor were also temporarily suspended at a previous meeting in October with their hearing expected to take place on Dec. 10.

The entire situation unfolded after Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap to a fourth round submission in their fight on Oct. 6.

Afterwards, Nurmagomedov leapt over the cage to go after Danis, who was working McGregor’s corner than night and was reportedly shouting at the Dagestani champion before, during and after the fight. There were reports that Danis was heard shouting anti-Muslim rhetoric but the Bellator fighter has vehemently denied those allegations.

Meanwhile, McGregor then jumped up on the cage and ended up trading punches with one of Nurmagomedov’s teammates before he was dragged back inside. McGregor then ended up exchanging shots with two more teammates including Tukhugov and Abubaker Nurmagomedov, who is the lightweight champion’s cousin.

The melee was eventually broken up and several people were detained by authorities that night, although no one was actually arrested or charged in the incident.

The suspensions handed down will keep all three fighters sidelined until the actual hearing can be held in December or January to determine any potential punishment.

Tukhugov already missed out on one fight after he was pulled from a bout against Artem Lobov just a couple of weeks after the incident occurred.