On Oct. 6, McGregor will challenge Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The championship bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a bevy of bad blood between the two, and McGregor’s latest social media post is sure to add more fuel to the fire.

Conor McGregor Labels Khabib’s Father a “Quivering Coward”

The bus incident during the UFC 223 media day back in April is well documented. McGregor was arrested for attacking a bus holding red corner fighters. The “Notorious” one went to court and scored a plea deal to avoid jail time. In an Instagram post, McGregor took shots at Nurmagomedov’s father for his immediate reaction to the attack:

“Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov I can see you. Cowering behind fake respect. Just like your middle child. A quivering coward.”

McGregor’s attack was in retaliation over a confrontation with Khabib’s entourage and SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov. Nurmagomedov and his group approached Lobov in an NYC hotel lobby. It was clear that “The Eagle” sent a message to Lobov for comments he had made prior. Lobov was also part of the attack and was removed from the UFC 223 card as a result.

UFC 229 will now feature another lightweight bout. Tony Ferguson is scheduled to take on Anthony Pettis. While the bout itself is expected to tear the house down, it also serves as a backup in case the UFC 229 main event falls apart. Should Nurmagomedov or McGregor pull out, then Ferguson or Pettis are more than capable of filling in. The card will also feature a heavyweight tilt between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 229.

