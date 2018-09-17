Conor McGregor Launches His Own Brand of Whiskey Ahead of Fight at UFC 229

Conor McGregor has made good on his promise to release his own signature brand of whiskey that will hit stores ahead of his fight at UFC 229.

Last August, McGregor teased that he was creating his own whiskey following his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Now McGregor has come through with ‘Proper Twelve’ — a new triple distilled whiskey that will be sold in the Ireland and the United States at launch.

The name of the whiskey pays homage to McGregor’s home area where he grew up in Ireland, which is also where his new drink is being made.

“I come from a suburb called Crumlin, in Dublin 12,” McGregor said about his new whiskey. “It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown.

“Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all.”

In addition to the launch of his signature whiskey, McGregor is also hoping to do some good by donating $5 from every case sold — up to $1 million annually — to local first responders.

“First responders all over the world are the unsung heroes who act with courage and answer the call of duty every day for people in need,” McGregor said. “I have great respect for these men and women.”

McGregor is launching his signature whiskey just weeks ahead of his long awaited return to the UFC when he faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor will arrive in the United States later this week to participate in a press conference alongside Nurmagomedov to promote their fight before he then moves his training camp to Las Vegas for the final days of preparation ahead of UFC 229.